BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Four-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday September 8, 2025

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to their lowest level in almost four months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $5/mt to $525.50/mt on Friday, reaching its lowest level since May 8.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $7/mt to $438.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $755/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.49/bl to $65.50/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $5/mt to $492.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $0.50/mt to $470/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $5/mt to $492/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $14/mt to $478.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.79/bl from the previous session's close at $66.28/bl as of 6:12 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.95/mt rise in bunker prices.

