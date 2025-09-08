BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Four-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped to their lowest level since early May. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to their lowest level in almost four months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $5/mt to $525.50/mt on Friday, reaching its lowest level since May 8.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $7/mt to $438.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $755/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.49/bl to $65.50/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $5/mt to $492.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $0.50/mt to $470/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $5/mt to $492/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $14/mt to $478.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.79/bl from the previous session's close at $66.28/bl as of 6:12 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.95/mt rise in bunker prices.