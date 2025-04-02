Zesta and MBF Forums Partner to Accelerate Shipping Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Both forums will work together for joint initiatives and knowledge sharing for shipping decarbonisation. Image Credit: Zesta

Maritime technology forum Zero Emission Shipping Technology Association (ZESTA) and Maritime Battery Forum (MBF) have signed a collaboration agreement to advance zero-emission shipping technologies.

The partnership outlines a framework for joint initiatives, knowledge sharing, and working together to advance clean maritime technologies, Zesta said in an email statement shared on Monday.

The agreement was signed during the WATTS UP APAC conference held in Singapore last week.

They seek to advance electrification in shipping by focusing on collaboration.

“This partnership with ZESTAs represents a powerful alignment of our missions to drive the maritime industry toward a sustainable future, Syb Ten Cate Hoedemaker, managing director of MBF, said.

“By combining our expertise in battery technology with ZESTAs’ leadership in zero-emission advocacy, we can accelerate the transition to cleaner, more efficient shipping solutions.”

Zesta sees electric-powered vessels as vital for shipping decarbonisation.

“Batteries and energy storage systems are fundamental to achieving the International Maritime Organization’s GHG strategy,” Madadh MacLaine, Secretary-General of ZESTA, said.