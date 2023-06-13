VLCC and LNG Carrier Wind Power Project Wins Bureau Veritas Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The approval in principle was awarded in Oslo earlier this month. Image Credit: Bureau Veritas

Classification society Bureau Veritas has given its initial approval to a project to equip a VLCC and LNG carrier with wind-assisted propulsion systems.

The company has awarded its approval in principle to the joint development project from Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Global Service, TotalEnergies and MOL, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"The JDP focused on three wind propulsion technologies, two of which were wing sails and one a rotor sail system," the company said in the statement.

"The principal conclusion of the project and the subsequent issuance of the AiP demonstrate that all of these systems are compatible with existing classification rules and regulations for VLCCs and LNG carriers, thereby paving the way for more detailed work to address specific risks that would enable detailed design and arrangement work to proceed."

Wind-assisted propulsion is rapidly gaining in popularity as a means of shipowners cutting GHG emissions without taking on new ships capable of running on green fuels.