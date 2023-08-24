Eastern Pacific Shipping Holds Naming Ceremony for LPG-Fuelled VLGC

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 86,000 m3 VLGC Logan Explorer was built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, and will be chartered to Trafigura. Image Credit: Eastern Pacific Shipping

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping has held a naming ceremony for its new LPG-fuelled gas carrier.

The 86,000 m3 VLGC Logan Explorer was built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, and will be chartered to Trafigura, EPS said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The vessel will be dual-fuelled, meaning it can run on both LPG and conventional bunkers.

"As part of our commitment towards decarbonisation, Logan Explorer will be running on dual fuel LPG, lowering our overall carbon footprint and supporting the industry's energy transition," the company said in the post.

"Congratulations to all the teams involved for the successful naming ceremony, we look forward to her delivery."