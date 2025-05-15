BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Six-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday May 15, 2025

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Wenesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to its highest level in almost six weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $8/mt to $540/mt on Wednesday, reaching its highest level since April 4.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $8/mt to $483/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose  by $10.50/mt to $718.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.54/bl to $66.09/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $15.50/mt to $532/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $8/mt to $472.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $15.50/mt to $519.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $8/mt to $469.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $1.44/bl from the previous session's close at $64.65/bl as of 5:47 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $10.84/mt fall in bunker prices.

