BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Six-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been climbing since the start of last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Wenesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to its highest level in almost six weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $8/mt to $540/mt on Wednesday, reaching its highest level since April 4.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $8/mt to $483/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $10.50/mt to $718.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.54/bl to $66.09/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $15.50/mt to $532/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $8/mt to $472.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $15.50/mt to $519.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $8/mt to $469.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $1.44/bl from the previous session's close at $64.65/bl as of 5:47 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $10.84/mt fall in bunker prices.