UK Reports New Suspicious Approach in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident happened about 95 nautical miles north-east of Massawa, Eritrea at 11:10 UTC on Thursday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new suspicious approach to a vessel operating in the Red Sea has been reported by a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The incident happened about 95 nautical miles north-east of Massawa, Eritrea at 11:10 UTC on Thursday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"UKMTO has received a time late sighting report of a small boat with armed persons onboard, operating in close proximity to a small coastal freighter," the agency said.

"It has been reported that the small craft self-identified as Eritrean Navy.

"Authorities are investigating."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past nine months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.