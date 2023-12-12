BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index on Longest Losing Streak Since April

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped for the past seven sessions. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices continued to fall at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for a seventh consecutive session in their longest losing streak since April.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1/mt to $620.50/mt on Monday, remaining at the lowest level since July 26. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2.50/mt to $502/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $7.50/mt to $841/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $0.19/bl to $76.03/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $14/mt to $603/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $3/mt to $535.50/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $3.50/mt to $599.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $3.50/mt to $549.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.57/bl at $76.60/bl as of 6:28 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.29/mt rise in bunker prices.