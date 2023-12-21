BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Fifth Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the rise again. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices rising for a fifth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $5/mt to $634/mt on Wednesday, remaining at the highest level since December 6. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $5/mt to $512/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $11.50/mt to $852/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $0.47/bl to $79.70/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $4/mt to $614/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $0.50/mt to $553.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $6.50/mt to $623.50/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $8.50/mt to $570.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.03/bl at $79.73/bl as of 7:14 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.23/mt rise in bunker prices.