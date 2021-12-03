NYK Joins Joint Research Project on Battery-Hybrid Ship Propulsion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

NYK is aiming to develop models that can help with its future shipbuilding plans. Image Credit: NYK

Shipping company NYK Line has joined a joint research project looking into battery hybrid propulsion as part of optimised ship design.

The company will work with fellow NYK Group company MTI, ABS and WinGD on the project, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The firms aim to create an integrated simulation model by combining modelling technologies from each company.

"Using ABS's advice on the evaluation of the effect of GHG reduction. NYK, MTI and WinGD will then jointly design a ship in digital space and together with ABS conduct simulations of navigation using a scenario that assumes meteorological conditions in actual seas," the company said in the statement.

"By considering the issues clarified within the simulation, NYK, MTI and WinGD will further improve the simulation model to optimize ship design.

"This joint research is an epoch-making initiative in the maritime industry that has the ship users, NYK and MTI, collaborating with the marine equipment manufacturer WinGD and with the advice of the marine classification society ABS develop a digital model of a ship, perform simulations, and build a ship.

"The ship model will be verified in accordance with a modelling and simulation framework to be developed by ABS."

Once the models are developed, NYK plans to use them as a core technology in its shipbulding plans.