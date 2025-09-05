BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices followed crude futures lower on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to their lowest level in a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $5.50/mt to $530.50/mt on Thursday, reaching its lowest level since August 28.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $3/mt to $445.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $2.50/mt to $755/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $0.61/bl to $66.99/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $11.50/mt to $497.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $8.50/mt to $470.50/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $11/mt to $497/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $5.50/mt to $492.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.14/bl from the previous session's close at $66.85/bl as of 6:13 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.05/mt fall in bunker prices.