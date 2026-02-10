Containers Fall from Hapag-Lloyd Ship onto LNG Bunker Vessel During Rotterdam Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A Port of Rotterdam spokesperson confirms Ship & Bunker that no LNG leak was reported. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

Some containers fell from a boxship operated by container shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd during operations in Rotterdam, landing on an LNG bunker vessel alongside.

The containers dropped from the Bangkok Express onto the LNG bunkering vessel K Lotus, with some also falling into the water, a spokesperson for the Port of Rotterdam Authority confirmed to Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

"In the Prinses Amaliahaven, on Maasvlakte 2, seven empty containers from the seagoing vessel Bangkok Express fell onto the aft deck of the LNG bunkering vessel K. Lotus on Friday evening," the spokesperson added.

"Two containers also fell into the water."

"This happened during a regular bunkering operation – the supply of fuel to a ship – from the K. Lotus to the Bangkok Express."

No injuries were reported, and bunkering operations were immediately stopped.

The spokesperson said no LNG was released into the atmosphere as a result of the incident.

Operations at Prinses Amaliahaven were halted for about two hours.

"The Bangkok Express received permission to leave the port of Rotterdam and has since departed," the spokesperson added.

"The containers that landed on the K. Lotus struck the accommodation of the vessel, not the cargo (LNG) area."

"These containers have now also been removed."

"The K. Lotus has sustained damage to its mooring system and will therefore remain in the port of Rotterdam for the time being."