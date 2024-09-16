TotalEnergies Makes Japanese Hydrogen Investment Move

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hydrogen fund: Japanese and French backing. File Image / Pixabay.

A Japanese investment fund to support the development of low-carbon energy has attracted the support of French energy firm TotalEnergies.

The fund, launched by the Japanese Hydrogen Association and managed by Japanese private equity company Advantage Partners, will support hydrogen's development in Japan as well as around the world.

TotalEnergies is the only non-Japanese investor in the fund which it called "ambitious".

Other investors include household names in Japan including Toyota Motor Corporation and Sumitomo Mitusui Banking Corportion.

Hydrogen is one of a number of alternative fuels under consideration by the shipping players. However, compared to other alternative energy forms, such as liquified natural gas, it is at an early stage of development.