BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Athens
Friday June 27, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with experience in shipping or sales, as well as fluent English and Greek. Image Credit: Monjasa
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader in Athens.
The company is looking for candidates with experience in shipping or sales, as well as fluent English and Greek, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers
- Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building solid personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions
- Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery
- Working on regional projects and ad hoc tasks related to the shipping and oil sectors
