Maersk and HD Hyundai to Trial Fuel-Saving Navigation Tech

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Both firms will collaborate to develop decarbonisation solutions for ships. Image Credit: Maersk

AP Moller Maersk and HD Hyundai have launched a six-month trial to test smart navigation systems aimed at improving fuel efficiency and cutting GHG emissions.

The two technologies being tested are Avikus' Hinas, an advanced navigation assistant designed for energy-efficient vessel operation, and HD Hyundai Marine Solution's OCEANWISE, a route optimisation platform, Maersk said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The trial will be conducted on a Maersk container vessel built and delivered by HD Hyundai.

The goal is to validate their ability to reduce fuel consumption and emissions through more efficient voyage planning and real-time navigation support.

This marks a new phase in the decarbonisation partnership between the two companies. Since 2021, HD Hyundai has received orders from Maersk for 19 methanol-powered container ships, and in 2023, delivered the world's first large container vessel running on methanol.

Beyond the current trial, the collaboration will explore retrofitting solutions for existing vessels, including optimising engine performance, increasing cargo capacity and installing dual-fuel propulsion systems.

The two companies will also conduct joint research into the feasibility of using solid oxide fuel cells.