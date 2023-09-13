BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Seven-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have generally risen over the summer. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost seven months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2.50/mt to $671/mt on Tuesday, reaching the highest level since February 16. The G20-HSFO Index lost $1.50/mt to $589.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $5/mt to $1,005/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.42/bl to $92.06/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $0.50/mt to $653/mt, at Rotterdam they slipped by $1/mt to $617.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $2/mt to $650/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $6.50/mt to $669.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.27/bl at $92.33/bl as of 6:25 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.03/mt rise in bunker prices.