SIBCON22: Cargill Plans Methanol-Fuelled Bulker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Josse (right) was speaking on a panel at Sibcon last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Global commodity trading firm Cargill plans to be operating a methanol-fuelled bulker within the next few years.

The firm has not yet decided whether it will own or charter the vessel, Olivier Josse, global head of Cargill Marine Fuels, told Ship & Bunker on the sidelines of the Sibcon industry event in Singapore last week.

The firm has bought about 12,000 mt of B30 biofuel blend at Rotterdam so far this year, originating the FAME element of the blend itself and working with a bunker supplier partner to do the blending, Josse said.

The company is seeking to start biofuel purchases for its fleet in Singapore in the fourth quarter, and sees the B30 price at about $300/mt over VLSFO.