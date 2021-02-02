Saudi Aramco Takes on Fuel Monitoring System for Offshore Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Increased digitalisation may help the shipping industry deliver its decarbonisation targets. File Image / Pixabay

Oil producer Saudi Aramco is set to roll out a fuel monitoring and vessel tracking system from digital services provider Ascenz across all of its offshore fleet.

The company's offshore vessel the Zamil 301 was the first in the fleet to be equipped with the system, which gathers data from the ship used to optimise its fuel efficiency, Aramco said in a promotional document published last month.

"The online platform, an open ecosystem, can integrate third-party data sources such as weather forecasts," Aramco said.

"This specific information is very important to explain the performance of a vessel.

"The platform can also send data to a third-party system to encourage collaboration and increase business process automation."

Shipping companies are increasingly buying in third-party products that improve their fleet's fuel efficiency. These have the combined benefit of both reducing fuel costs and driving down carbon emissions.