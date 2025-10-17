Seaboard Overseas Takes on Biofuel Bunker Blend for First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Minerva recently delivered a B24 blend to one of Seaboard's ships. File Image / Pixabay

Agricultural commodities firm Seaboard Overseas Limited has taken on a biofuel bunker blend in one of its ships for the first time, in association with Minerva Bunkering.

Minerva recently delivered a B24 blend to one of Seaboard's ships, a company representative told Ship & Bunker.

"This milestone marks an important step in Seaboard's ongoing efforts to advance sustainable shipping practices and align its operations with the objectives of FuelEU Maritime," Captain Sivashankar Sreenivasan, group head of shipping at Seaboard, said.

The operation involved close collaboration between Minerva's technical and supply teams and Seaboard to ensure compliance, compatibility, and operational excellence throughout the process.

"Minerva Bunkering remains committed to supporting its partners in their transition towards lower-emission fuels, offering innovative solutions and reliable global supply capabilities to help decarbonise the maritime industry," the Minerva representative said.