Pacific International Lines Orders Four LNG-Fuelled Large Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships will be built in China. File Image / Pixabay

Pacific International Lines has ordered four large new LNG-fuelled boxships.

The firm has ordered the four 14,000 TEU vessels from Jiangnan Shipyard Group, it said in a statement on its website on Friday. The ships will be able to run on VLSFO as well as LNG.

The vessels are due for delivery between the second half of 2024 and the first half of 2025.

"The LNG option represents an important step in PIL's decarbonisation journey, and as BioLNG and e-Methane as well as other technology solutions mature, we aspire to continue to be at the forefront of these developments to achieve the zero emission target," Lars Kastrup, co-president of Pacific International Lines, said in the statement.