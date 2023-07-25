BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Four-Week High

Tuesday July 25, 2023

Bunker fuel prices jumped with crude futures at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in more than four weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $9/mt to $607.50/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since June 22. The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $6.50/mt to $535/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $17.50/mt to $839.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.67/bl to $82.74/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a positive trend. At Singapore prices advanced by $10/mt to $583.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $14.50/mt to $569.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $9.50/mt to $576/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $8/mt to $577.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.29/bl at $83.03/bl as of 7:28 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.18/mt rise in bunker prices.

