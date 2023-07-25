BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Four-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain below where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices jumped with crude futures at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in more than four weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $9/mt to $607.50/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since June 22. The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $6.50/mt to $535/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $17.50/mt to $839.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.67/bl to $82.74/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a positive trend. At Singapore prices advanced by $10/mt to $583.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $14.50/mt to $569.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $9.50/mt to $576/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $8/mt to $577.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.29/bl at $83.03/bl as of 7:28 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.18/mt rise in bunker prices.