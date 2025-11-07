C40 Cities Launches Initiative to Unlock Green Finance for Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The partnership aims to close a $200 billion green finance gap and boost investment in sustainable port infrastructure. File Image / Pixabay

A C40 Cities-led consortium has launched a sustainability-linked loan initiative to expand access to green finance for port infrastructure.

Developed with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH), the initiative is called the Global Port Sustainability-Linked Loan (SLL) Initiative, C40 Cities said in a press release.

It aims to boost investment in cleaner port operations and support the maritime sector’s shift to net zero, with a focus on helping ports in the Global South overcome financing barriers.

The programme will provide standardised loan frameworks, technical assistance, and training to help ports secure funding for projects such as shore power, alternative fuel bunkering, and zero-emission cargo-handling equipment.

C40 said the effort targets mobilisation of at least $1 billion in green finance within three years and could help prepare over 50 zero-emission port and shipping projects by 2030.

C40 is a global network of mayors of 97 cities.