South Korea's Dansuk Exports Biofuel Bunkers to Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Korean company is also considering exporting its product to the Singapore bunker market. File Image / Pixabay

South Korean biodiesel producer Dansuk Industrial has exported its first bio-marine fuel cargo to Europe.

Dansuk sent a 3,0000 mt sustainable marine fuel cargo from South Korea to the Netherlands last month, price reporting agency Argus Media reported on Thursday.

The company produces 50,000 mt/year of the product in Gyeonggi province "from a blend of fatty acid pitch and acid oil pitch by-products of biodiesel made from used cooking oil and animal fats, bio-heavy oil and raw materials palm oil mill effluent, spent bleaching earth oil and cashew nut shell liquid," according to the report.

The company is also considering exporting its product to the Singapore bunker market, Argus said.