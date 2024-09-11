Maersk Warns of Disruption From Impending US Port Strike

by Ship & Bunker News Team

US ports: disruption looms. File Image / Pixabay.

The prospect of industrial action by port workers at ports on the US Gulf and East Coast has prompted a warning of extended disruption to port operations and trade from global box operator Maersk.

A six-year contract between dockers and their employer, United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), is set to end at the end of this month but the two sides are at an impasse over issues ranging from wages and benefits to automation.

"Should a general work stoppage occur on the US Gulf and East Coasts, even a one-week shutdown could take 4-6 weeks to recover from, with significant backlogs and delays compounding with each passing day," Maersk was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Maersk is a member of USMX.