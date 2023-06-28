Wärtsilä to Retrofit Stena Line Ferries to Methanol Propulsion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The retrofits are scheduled to take place in 2025. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Engineering firm Wärtsilä is set to work with Sweden's Stena Line to convert some of its existing ferries to run on methanol.

The firm signed a deal with Stena earlier this month to convert an unspecified number of ferries, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The retrofits are scheduled to take place in 2025.

"As methanol is one of the key components of decarbonisation in the maritime industry, this contract will equip the vessels with unmatched fuel flexibility, thus marking an important milestone in Stena Line's journey towards becoming a leader in sustainable shipping," Wärtsilä said in the statement.

"The conversions will include the fuel supply system and engine modifications, as well as integrating the new installations with the ships' existing systems."