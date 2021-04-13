MAN Enters Three-Year Project to Develop Ammonia and Diesel Engine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project is being supported by Germany's Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology. Image Credit: MAN Energy Solutions

Engineering company MAN Energy Solutions has begun a three-year project seeking to develop a ship engine capable of running on both diesel oil and ammonia.

The AmmoniaMot project, due to run for three years from December 2020, will aim to define the steps needed to produce a duel-fuel, medium-speed engine that can use ammonia as well as conventional bunkers, MAN said in an emailed statement last week.

The project is being supported by Germany's Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology, and has partners including the University of Munich, Neptun Ship Design, WTZ and Woodward L'Orange.

"With the DNV classification society forecasting approximately a 30% share of the maritime fuel market for ammonia by 2050, there is a general need for successful engine projects to display ammonia's viability," Christian Kunkel, head of the combustion department for four-stroke research and development at MAN, said in the statement.

"There is little doubt but that ammonia will become an important carbon-free energy carrier and thus will contribute to decarbonising the maritime sector.

"The AmmoniaMot project will deliver the base for future, commercial, four-stroke engines, which will be key in legitimising ammonia as a fuel and furthering the maritime energy transition."

MAN has already committed to delivering ammonia-fuelled two-stroke engines by 2024.