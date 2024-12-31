Sea Crown Marine Services Appoints Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Iraqi physical marine fuel supplier Sea Crown Marine Services has appointed a new bunker trader in Dubai.

Vinayak Kharmale has been appointed to the role of bunker trader for Sea Crown in Dubai as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Kharmale has worked for the company since August 2020, serving previously in a bunker operations role in Dubai.

He had earlier worked for Dadayilar Shipping Istanbul from 2018 to 2020, and for Nesa Shipping from 2016 to 2017.

Dubai-based Sea Crown is the exclusive physical supplier at Iraq's ports, as well as trading fuel for delivery around the Middle East, India and Singapore.