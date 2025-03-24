Terntank Names Two Hybrid Vessels in China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two vessels will be officially delivered by spring 2025. Image Credit: Terntank

Swedish shipping firm Terntank has named its two 15,000 dwt hybrid tankers - M/T Tern Land and M/T Tern Vik.

The naming ceremony took place at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard on Friday, Terntank said in a LinkedIn post on Sunday.

The vessels are equipped with batteries, utilise wind-assisted propulsion systems, and have the capability to connect to shore power.

They also have a methanol notation, indicating that they can be retrofitted for methanol propulsion in the future.

However, several vessels ordered with a similar methanol notation have yet to undergo retrofitting, highlighting the industry's cautious approach to adopting alternative fuels.

The company has five hybrid tankers on order from Jinling Shipyard, with deliveries scheduled for completion by 2027.

"Equipped with wind-assisted propulsion, methanol-ready engines, hybrid battery systems, and shore power connectivity, the Hybrid Solution Plus series sets a new benchmark for responsible maritime operations," it said.