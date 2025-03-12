BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Lowest Since September 2021

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped sharply over the past month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices resuming their downward slide and nearing a four-year low.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports declined by $1.50/mt to $550.50/mt on Monday, reaching its lowest level since September 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $3.50/mt to $493.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $3.50/mt to $745.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $0.28/bl to $69.56/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices were little changed at $508/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $0.50/mt to $494/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $510/mt, and at Houston they fell by $1/mt to $519.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.42/bl from the previous session's close at $69.98/bl as of 8:32 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.16/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.