AkzoNobel Developing Bunker-Saving UV-LED Fouling Prevention Tech [VIDEO]

AkzoNobel is developing a bunker-saving UV-LED fouling prevention technology. Image Credit: AkzoNobel

AkzoNobel says it will work on the development of a bunker-saving fouling prevention technology that uses ultraviolet light-emitting diodes (UV-LED).

The "revolutionary" solution utilises underlying technology developed by Royal Philips.

"By teaming up AkzoNobel's cutting-edge surface protection and adhesion know-how with Royal Philips' unrivalled capabilities and intellectual property in UV-LED lighting and electronics, the two companies are aiming to develop an economically viable solution for underwater fouling prevention," explained AkzoNobel.

The technology will use UV light emitted from the coating's surface to prevent biofouling accumulation on the surface of the protected area.

"In our Sustainable Fouling Control initiative, we actively explore and develop alternatives to biocidal-based solutions," said Oscar Wezenbeek, Director of AkzoNobel Marine and Protective Coatings.

"This development is a great proof point of our continuous focus on delivering eco-friendly solutions to our customers."