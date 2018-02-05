Wärtsilä and Boreal Team Up to Develop Hydrogen-Powered Ferries

Boreal will work with Wärtsilä to develop hydrogen-powered ferries.

File Image / Pixabay

Boreal Sjø (Boreal) has agreed with Wärtsilä to work together to develop hydrogen-powered ferries, World Maritime News reports.

Specifically, under the agreement, the two parties will cooperate on to develop a hybrid hydrogen-electric ferry - powered 50 percent by hydrogen - and one fully electric ferry.

Boreal says the new ferry is set to become the first vessel of its size to be powered by hydrogen in commercial operation.

Slated to operate on Norway's Hjelmeland-Skipavik-Nesvik route, the vessels are scheduled to be completed in 2021.