Alfa Laval Prepares to Scale Up Methanol Fuel Cell Testing

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Following positive test results, the firm is now preparing for a 200 kW installation. Image Credit: Alfa Laval

Engineering firm Alfa Laval is preparing to scale up testing of methanol fuel cells for ships.

The firm carried out a small-scale methanol fuel cell system test at its Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre in the second quarter of this year, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Following positive test results, the firm is now preparing for a 200 kW installation. The previous tests were on a 10 kW installation.

"The fuel cell system in development, which will provide clean operation with no particulate emissions, uses carbon-neutral renewable methanol," the company said in the statement.

"It comprises modules of high-temperature proton exchange membrane fuel cell stacks that can be combined in racks of 200 kW, creating a standardized, scalable system for many megawatts of power.

"Alfa Laval is responsible for the overall system infrastructure, as well as the distribution systems needed to support the fuel cells."