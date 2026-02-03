OrbitMI Appoints Sales Director for Nordics and Americas

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Andrew Redfern joined the company as sales director last month. Image Credit: OrbitMI

Maritime SaaS software firm OrbitMI has appointed a sales director for Nordics and the Americas.

Andrew Redfern joined the company as sales director last month, the company said in an email statement on Tuesday.

Redfern had previously worked for maritime technology company ZeroNorth from February 2023 to January 2026, serving as head of sales for Northern Europe and the Americas.

Before that, he held commercial roles at Swire Bulk between April 2021 and March 2023, and at Western Bulk Chartering from 2011 to 2021. Earlier in his career, he worked at Norges Bank Investment Management between 2007 and 2011.

“Andrew combines deep maritime domain knowledge with a practical understanding of how operators make decisions day to day,” Jack Liman, Chief Commercial Officer at OrbitMI, said.

Based in Oslo, Redfern will focus on expanding OrbitMI’s presence among Nordic shipowners and operators and supporting integrated voyage and performance workflows.