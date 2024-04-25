Avenir LNG Orders Two 20,000 M3 LNG Bunker Delivery Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships will be built in China and delivered in the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027. File Image / Pixabay

Avenir LNG has ordered two large new LNG bunker delivery vessels from a shipyard in China.

The firm has ordered the 20,000 m3 ships from Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co, it said in a press release on Thursday.

The ships are due for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.

"The newbuildings will feature new Type C tank designs, lower boil off rates, the latest engine technologies, hull form optimisation, and subcoolers which offer carbon emission reductions and minimises cargo losses compared to other vessels of this size," the company said in the statement.

"The vessel design enables maximum compatibility and versatility for loading and discharging LNG and BioLNG to a wide range of receiving vessels and terminals reflecting the growing needs of our customers."