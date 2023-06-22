BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for Second Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain below where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Wednesday, with average global VLSFO prices falling for the a second session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $2/mt to $608/mt on Wednesday, reaching the lowest level since Friday. The G20-HSFO Index lost $8/mt to $498.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $5/mt to $785/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.22/bl to $77.12/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $14/mt to $612/mt, at Rotterdam they slipped by $2/mt to $553/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $6/mt to $595/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $11/mt to $545/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.47/bl at $76.65/bl as of 9:39 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.54/mt fall in bunker prices.