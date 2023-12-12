Tanker on Fire After Baab al-Mandab Missile Attack

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is registered to the Norwegian flag and has a Norwegian owner, Mowinckel Chemical Tankers. Image Credit: Mowinckel Chemical Tankers

A tanker has been left in flames after a missile strike in the Baab al-Mandab at the entrance to the Red Sea.

The 20,000 DWT tanker Strinda was struct by an anti-ship cruise missile in the Baab al-Mandab at about 4 PM EST on Monday, US Central Command said in a social media post on Tuesday.

The missile came from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.

The tanker reported damage causing a fire, but no casualties yet, and the USS Mason is rendering assistance.

The vessel is registered to the Norwegian flag and has a Norwegian owner, Mowinckel Chemical Tankers.

The Houthi movement said over the weekend that they would target all ships heading for Israeli ports amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, but it is unclear whether the Strinda had an Israeli destination or any other links to Israel.