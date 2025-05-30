Bunker Holding Head of Global Operations Steps Down

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Søren Høll has stepped down as head of global operations at Bunker Holding as of this month. Image Credit: Søren Høll / LinkedIn

The head of global operations at marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding has stepped down from his role at the company.

Søren Høll has stepped down as head of global operations at Bunker Holding as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

He had served in the role since September 2022. He had earlier worked for KPI OceanConnect from 2020 to 2022, KPI Bridge Oil from 2017 to 2020, Bunker Holding from 2013 to 2017 and Dan-Bunkering from 1985 to 2013.

"The decision and agreement were made in a mutual sincere and genuine spirit between the company and me," Høll said in the post.

"Best of luck to all my colleagues around the world.

"I'm confident that you will all move closer and contribute to the continued success of Bunker Holding.

"Thank you to the owners of Bunker Holding – Østergaard Family – for your support and invaluable active ownership.

"Now I'll prioritize time with my wife, my family and grandchildren and turn new pages "in the large book of life" and be curious about the future."