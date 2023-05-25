Exxon Signs ARA Biofuel Bunker Supply Deal With Hapag-Lloyd

The ISCC-certified biofuel component of the fuel is derived from FAME from 2nd generation sources.

US energy producer ExxonMobil has signed a deal with container line Hapag-Lloyd to supply its ships with biofuel bunker blends in Northwest Europe.

The firm has agreed to supply Hapag-Lloyd ships at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) hub with B30 blends containing 30% biofuel and the remainder VLSFO, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"This agreement and delivery marks an important development for both ExxonMobil and our customers," Aly Abdelmotaal, regional marine marketing manager at ExxonMobil, said in the statement.

"By boosting our biofuel offer we can now further support the marine industry's commitment to reducing GHG emissions, in line with the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) stated ambitions.

"These bunker deliveries follow similar agreements in Singapore in 2022."

"We aim to have net-zero greenhouse gas emissions for our entire fleet by 2045 by using alternative fuels," Jan Christensen, senior director for global fuel purchasing at Hapag-Lloyd, added.

"Bunkering ExxonMobil's marine bio fuel oil blend is yet another step towards turning our commitment into a reality."