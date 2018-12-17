IMO to Develop Further Measures to Enhance Safety of Ships Using Fuel oil

IMO: measures to enhance safety of ships relating to use of fuel oil (file image/pixabay)

Making bunkering safer in the era of low sulfur fuel is be addressed by International Maritime Organisation's Marine Safety Committee at its next meeting.

The new agenda item for MSC 101 will look at "development of further measures to enhance the safety of ships relating to the use of fuel oil" and member states and international organisations may submit concrete proposals to the committee.

The scope of work has been agreed as follows: "Based on the review of existing safety provisions for fuel oil and information concerning the safety implications associated with the use of fuel oil, develop further measures to enhance the safety of ships relating to the use of fuel oil".

The target completion date is 2021.

Taking a closer look at safety should not affect member states' commitment to implementing the 2020 sulfur limit, the IMO said.

Industry concerns over safety emanate from 0.5% sulfur fuel oil becoming the new global standard for bunker fuel where ships will be operating in a multi-fuel environment.

The move has been welcomed by the Union of Greek Shipowners.