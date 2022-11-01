ABS Works With Norway's Rotoboost on Carbon Capture From LNG Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has issued its new technology qualification to Rotoboost's 'pre-combustion carbon capture system'. Image Credit: ABS

Classification society ABS is working with Norway-based hydrogen firm Rotoboost on a system designed to remove the carbon from LNG bunkers on board a ship.

The firm has issued its new technology qualification to Rotoboost's 'pre-combustion carbon capture system', it said in a press release on Monday.

The system is based on the thermocatalytic decomposition process, using a liquid catalysts to separate natural gas into hydrogen and solid carbon. The gas can then be used for fuel calls as a blend-in fuel for combustion engines or gas-fired boilers.

"Decomposing methane into hydrogen and solid carbon is an intelligent way to implement a carbon capture and storage (CCS) solution onboard gas-fuelled ships," Georgios Plevrakis, vice president of global sustainability at ABS, said in the statement.

"This method reduces the storage need onboard, and the solid carbon can be used in the production of fuel cells and batteries and can be recycled again and again.

"This technology is one that promises to accelerate the energy transition, supporting global decarbonization goals."