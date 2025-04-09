China Raises Tariffs on US Imports to 84%

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The rate will be increased to 84% from 34% previously as of the start of April 10. File Image / Pixabay

China's government has raised tariff rates on imports of US products to 84% in response to escalating trade levies from the Trump Administration.

The rate will be increased to 84% from 34% previously as of the start of April 10, China's Finance Ministry said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The Trump Administration had announced a 34% tariff on imports of Chinese products on April 2 - on top of previous tariff rates - prompting China to respond with a similar rate on imports from the US on April 4.

President Trump then increased the US tariff rate on Chinese goods by another 50% as of the start of Wednesday in response.

"The US's escalation of tariffs on China is wrong, seriously infringing on China's legitimate rights and interests, and seriously damaging the rules-based multilateral trading system," China's Finance Ministry said in its statement.

ICE Brent crude futures traded at $59.12/bl as of 12:15 PM in London on Wednesday, down from $62.82/bl at the previous day's close.