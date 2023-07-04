WinGD CEO to Leave Company

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Klaus Helm is set to step down as CEO of Swiss marine power company WinGD at the end of this month.

Helm will leave the company as of July 31, and Dominik Schneiter has been appointed acting CEO as of July 1, the firm said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Schneiter has worked for the company as vice-president of research and development for the past seven years.

"I am honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading WinGD as we navigate the evolving landscape of the shipping industry," Schneiter said in the statement.

"Building upon our strong foundation, we will continue to drive innovation, advance sustainable solutions, and provide exceptional value to our customers and partners."