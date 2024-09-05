BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Near Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday September 5, 2024

Bunker fuel prices sank at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $8/mt to $616/mt on Wednesday, reaching the lowest level since August 23

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $8.50/mt to $488.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $13.50/mt to $754.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $1.05/bl to $72.70/bl on Wednesday, the lowest closing level since July 2023.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $8/mt to $624.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $9.50/mt to $538.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $6/mt to $611.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $23.50/mt to $526.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.23/bl from the previous session's close at $72.93/bl as of 5:37 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.73/mt rise in bunker prices.

