BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Near Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices followed crude lower on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices sank at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $8/mt to $616/mt on Wednesday, reaching the lowest level since August 23.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $8.50/mt to $488.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $13.50/mt to $754.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $1.05/bl to $72.70/bl on Wednesday, the lowest closing level since July 2023.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $8/mt to $624.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $9.50/mt to $538.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $6/mt to $611.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $23.50/mt to $526.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.23/bl from the previous session's close at $72.93/bl as of 5:37 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.73/mt rise in bunker prices.