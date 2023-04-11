BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances After Easter Weekend

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain lower than where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Monday, with average global VLSFO prices after thin trading over the Easter weekend.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $0.50/mt to $636.50/mt on Monday, with thin trading after public holidays for Easter over the weekend in Europe and Singapore. The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $518.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $887/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.94/bl to $84.18/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices were little changed at $610.50/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $595/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $7/mt to $618/mt and at Houston they were little changed at $612.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.70/bl at $84.88/bl as of 9:42 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.27/mt rise in bunker prices.