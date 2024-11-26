Wind Firm Bound4Blue Hires New Chief Commercial Officer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mann previously served as vice president for business development at air lubrication company Silverstream Technologies. Image Credit: Bound4Blue

Wind-assisted propulsion firm Bound4Blue has hired a new chief commercial officer.

Daniel Mann has joined the company as chief commercial officer in London as of this month, the firm said in a statement on its website.

Mann previously served as vice president for business development at air lubrication company Silverstream Technologies from July 2020 to last month.

He had earlier worked for EthosEnergy from 2019 to 2020, for Siemens from 2014 to 2019 and for Dresser-Rand from 2011 to 2014.

"In his new position Mann will play a key role in accelerating bound4blue's roll-out of its breakthrough DNV Type Approved eSAIL," Bound4Blue said in the statement.

"The unique, fully autonomous suction sail technology works by dragging air across an aerodynamically optimised surface to generate exceptional propulsive force.

"This helps shipowners and operators slash fuel consumption and emissions, lower OPEX, comply with regulatory demands, and play their part in shipping's voyage towards enhanced sustainability."