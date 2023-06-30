Green Shipping Corridor Planned Between Los Angeles and Nagoya

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Los Angeles is one of the largest ports in the US. File Image / Pixabay

The authorities at Los Angeles and Nagoya are planning to set up a green shipping corridor between the two ports.

The two port authorities have signed a memorandum of understanding to broaden cooperation on sustainability initiatives over the next three years, the Port of Los Angeles said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The green corridor initiative will encourage the use and promotion of low- and zero-carbon ships and fuels.

"Today marks another major milestone in the longstanding partnership between the ports of Los Angeles and Nagoya," Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, said in the statement.

"This agreement is a testament to the success that can be achieved when ports commit to work together, share ideas and advance mutual priorities."