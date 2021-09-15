IMO Sees 'Encouraging Signals' on Decarbonisation: Kitack Lim

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lim was speaking at the London International Shipping Week conference at the IMO headquarters. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

There are 'encouraging signals' of progress towards the decarbonisation of shipping, according to IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim.

Lim delivered an speech at the start of the London International Shipping Week conference at the IMO headquarters on Wednesday, calling decarbonisation 'shipping and humanity's biggest challenge'.

"The coming transformation of the shipping sector will need investment and infrastructure," Lim said.

"Future low- and zero-carbon fuels will need to be supplied to ships, which are themselves already undergoing innovation in design and operation to meet mandatory IMO energy efficiency measures.

"I hear and share the sense of urgency expressed by many regarding dramatic climate change.

"The latest technical reports send a clear message that we need to accelerate the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and shipping has to play its part.

"IMO's regulations are binding requirements which are enforced globally for more than 60,000 ships operating worldwide.

"IMO's role is to act as the global forum to bring stakeholders together, taking into account the different concerns, priorities and needs of Member States, the industry and relevant stakeholders.

"The challenge is huge, but I see many encouraging signals since the adoption of IMO's initial GHG strategy in 2018, with industry initiatives flourishing and governments committing to ensure everyone is on board as we look towards adopting an upgraded GHG strategy by 2023."

Lim is due to deliver the keynote address at the IBIA Annual Convention in November.