BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Yacht Sales Trader in Monaco or Florida

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan is the director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about an open role in Monaco or Florida.

OPEN POSITION - SALES TRADER - YACHT DIVISION - Monaco/Florida

This exciting new role involves the purchase and sale of marine fuels in the Yacht Department of a major industry player.

The successful applicant, someone who is already a bit of of an insider in this industry with a few years under their belt, will be required to bring in new business and develop existing clients so sales, account and relationship management flair is a must.

Many of the client you will be speaking to will be Captains and Suppliers in this market so communication skills are key.

You will also have to work closely with the global Yachts team to share customer and market intelligence so those who apply must be able to work in a team.

The nimbleness to understand and analyse counterparty needs is important and so are the skills needed to negotiate and handle general enquires in relation to the sales process.

Following local cargo movements and variances and market fundamentals will be a large part of this role, so a real interest in this industry is vital. The level of dedication required is high and something that cannot be conducted half heartedly. You need to have a genuine interest in what you are doing!

Being commercial is obviously a key criterion. Clients must be vetted, risks controlled, and each counterparty's financial standing considered in conjunction with the credit team. An appreciation and mastery of the numbers are a pre requisite for anyone who decides to apply.

Verbal and written communication expertise is also a non-negotiable requirement along with outstanding interpersonal flair. You must be intellectually and emotionally nimble enough to think on your feet, analyse, negotiate, and persuade others.

Travelling to conferences and events will be required so the successful candidate should also be confident enough to work a room.

If you like the sound of the above and think that you have all of what it takes, please get in touch. A well rewarded exciting career with one of the most prominent firms in the industry, awaits...

Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com