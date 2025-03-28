ISCC Raises Concern Over Possible EU Suspension of Its Certification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ISCC said it is aware that discussions are going on in the EU to suspend its certification recognition for waste-based biofuels. File Image / Pixabay

The International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) has expressed strong opposition to discussions within the European Union that could lead to a suspension of ISCC EU certification recognition for waste-based biofuels.

The European Commission (EC) is reportedly considering a 2.5-year suspension, though the decision remains subject to legal scrutiny and approval by Member States, ISCC said in a statement on its website on Friday.

ISCC voiced its surprise at the proposal, highlighting its longstanding role in enforcing strict sustainability standards and anti-fraud measures within the market.

The organisation emphasised that it has worked closely with the EC and Member States over the past two years to support investigations into alleged fraud and enhance regulatory compliance.

“We are unable to see the rationale of the planned measure, which seems ad hoc and baseless,” ISCC said.

“We do not see alternatives to ISCC EU with better or even comparable market fraud prevention mechanisms.”

ISCC warns that suspending its recognition would have severe market consequences, disrupting the supply chain for waste-based biofuels and undermining the ability of obligated parties to meet blending mandates.

The organisation also questioned the legal basis of the potential suspension, arguing that procedural norms, including the right to a prior hearing, had been overlooked. Furthermore, it claimed that targeting only the ISCC EU for this action was discriminatory.

Despite the looming uncertainty, ISCC reassured stakeholders that it remains engaged in discussions with the EC and will take all necessary steps to prevent further market instability.

The proposed measure, if enacted, could potentially impact biofuel bunkering as well. Several bunker suppliers and trading firms in recent times have taken ISCC certification to supply biofuel blends.