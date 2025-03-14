DNV Approves Hydrogen Fuel Cell System of Hanwha Aerospace

The 200-kW hydrogen fuel cell system is designed for maritime applications. Image Credit: Hanwha Aerospace

Classification society DNV has granted approval in principle for a 200-kW hydrogen fuel cell system designed for maritime applications by South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace

This follows the certification previously awarded by the Korean Register of Shipping, Hanwha Aerospace said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Hydrogen fuel cell systems can power ships by generating electricity for propulsion and onboard auxiliary systems. While these technologies are advancing, they are currently more suitable for small vessels rather than large ships due to challenges like fuel storage.

"With this certification, Hanwha Aerospace is positioned to begin full-scale marketing of our maritime hydrogen fuel cells globally and secure type approval for our Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell technology, it said.

"We remain committed to collaborating with Hanwha Ocean to advance zero-carbon maritime solutions and help the shipping industry significantly reduce carbon emissions."