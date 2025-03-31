VLSFO Now Being Offered in Port of Prince Rupert

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wolverine Terminals conduts a bunkering operaiton. Image Credit: Wolverine Terminals

VLSFO bunkers are now available at the Port of Prince Rupert on the West Coast of Canada, Wolverine Terminals has confirmed to Ship & Bunker.

The product is being offered alongside MGO, which has been available at the port since the start of Wolverine Terminals' commercial operations last year.

The new terminal offers transloading, VLSFO, and marine diesel oil storage and distribution services.

The launch of the new bunkering operations follows a steady uptick in shipping activity along the country's West Coast, driven by the expansion of various export projects that include bulk commodities, liquefied natural gas, and crude.

Located some 1,000 km north of the major port of Vancouver, Port of Prince Rupert is notable as being the West Coast's closest port to Asia.